HRT Financial LP Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,277 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.31% of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 1,493.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after buying an additional 836,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,524,000 after buying an additional 58,863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 556,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 41,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 154,943 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 366.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

