HRT Financial LP Sells 115,309 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,309 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.21.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

