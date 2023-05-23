HSBC Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $140.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.63.

NYSE BABA opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,656,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

