HSBC Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $140.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.63.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
NYSE BABA opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,656,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
