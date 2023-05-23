HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.24. HUYA shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 129,669 shares changing hands.

HUYA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

