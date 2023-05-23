iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Renée Laflamme Sells 5,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total transaction of C$434,246.00.
iA Financial Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of TSE IAG traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$87.96. 164,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$59.61 and a twelve month high of C$93.15.
iA Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.