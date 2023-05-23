iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Renée Laflamme Sells 5,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total transaction of C$434,246.00.

iA Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE IAG traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$87.96. 164,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$59.61 and a twelve month high of C$93.15.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About iA Financial

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised iA Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

