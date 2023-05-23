Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.38

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 1612617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.
Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.94%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.