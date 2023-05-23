Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.38

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 1612617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.94%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

