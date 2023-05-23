ICON 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.20 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. ICON has a market capitalization of $241.97 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 957,951,042 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 957,905,998.1316038 with 957,905,297.3489978 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25692513 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $4,711,665.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

