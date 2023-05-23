ICON (ICX) Market Cap Reaches $244.08 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. ICON has a market capitalization of $244.08 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 957,923,555 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 957,905,998.1316038 with 957,905,297.3489978 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25692513 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $4,711,665.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.