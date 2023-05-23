Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $32.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $23.82. 237,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,832. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Immunovant by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.