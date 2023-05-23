Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 8.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 760,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,004,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05).

Get Immunovant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMVT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $983,000. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.