IMS Capital Management Acquires 113 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.