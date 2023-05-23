IMS Capital Management Has $926,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $6.12 on Tuesday, reaching $485.75. The company had a trading volume of 852,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,198. The company’s fifty day moving average is $495.04 and its 200-day moving average is $492.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $424.35 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

