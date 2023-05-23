Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Infratil’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

Infratil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Infratil

In other news, insider Jason Boyes 715,346 shares of Infratil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. 5.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Infratil

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure businesses and investments primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, Asia, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company supplies electricity to commercial and industrial customers; develops, owns, and generates renewable energy; develops utility-scale wind and solar generation throughout North America; develops wind, solar PV energy projects, and storage solutions; and provides outsourced data center services to government and commercial entities, as well as develops and operates data centers.

