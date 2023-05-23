Insider Buying: Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) insider Ryan Schulke acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 272,500 shares in the company, valued at $190,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fluent Stock Up 0.7 %

FLNT traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 140,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,187. Fluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

