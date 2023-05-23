Insider Buying: Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) CEO Buys 66,500 Shares of Stock

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) CEO Raymond Z. Wang purchased 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

Greenland Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 171,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,011. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTEC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenland Technologies by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Greenland Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.