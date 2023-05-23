Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 2,409 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.25. 6,411,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,424. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

