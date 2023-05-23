Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,455,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,638,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average of $97.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
