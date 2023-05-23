Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sells 16,484 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,108,054.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,216,798.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sanjay Mirchandani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 18th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $502,519.50.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92.
- On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $1,314,505.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.91. 440,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $69.16.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
