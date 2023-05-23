Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Sells 45,751 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 45,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $457,967.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,574.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $496,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 26,500 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $238,765.00.

Innodata Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 667,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $270.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innodata by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Innodata by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Innodata by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

