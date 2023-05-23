Insider Selling: Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) CEO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of Main International ETF stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $305,940.00.

Main International ETF Price Performance

Shares of INTL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,037 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main International ETF

Main International ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main International ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main International ETF ( BATS:INTL Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

