Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 4,688 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $65,491.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NTGR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. 204,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.88.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
