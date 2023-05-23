Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 4,688 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $65,491.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NTGR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. 204,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NETGEAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 61.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

