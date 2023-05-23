Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Sells 2,110 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $27,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,897.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Molly Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $25,001.53.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Molly Henderson sold 2,032 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $17,332.96.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHAT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 47,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,544. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

