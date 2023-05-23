Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $1,090,750.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.
- On Friday, May 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00.
- On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00.
- On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,052,500.00.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13.
Ryan Specialty Trading Down 5.8 %
NYSE:RYAN traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,489,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $53,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
