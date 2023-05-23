Insider Selling: Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Senior Officer Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total transaction of C$71,469.00.

TSE:ZZZ traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 68,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$900.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.66 and a twelve month high of C$29.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of C$206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.5923001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZZZ shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

