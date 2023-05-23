Insider Selling: United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Sells 3,576 Shares of Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total transaction of $675,399.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ USLM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.12 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.78.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 68.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

