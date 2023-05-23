Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Gap Down to $50.72

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.72, but opened at $44.80. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $45.16, with a volume of 782,620 shares trading hands.

IART has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

