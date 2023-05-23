Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,995,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $449,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,181,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,079,734. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

