Internet Computer Price Tops $5.09 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.09 or 0.00018616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and $16.71 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00053915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,842,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,339,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

