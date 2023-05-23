Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUNR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Intuitive Machines Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $136.00.
Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines
About Intuitive Machines
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.
