Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUNR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $136.00.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

About Intuitive Machines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $2,430,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $2,549,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $3,888,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

