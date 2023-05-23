Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 96,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 140,421 shares.The stock last traded at $44.80 and had previously closed at $45.05.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

