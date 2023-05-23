IPVERSE Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 50.2% against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $873,530.34 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

