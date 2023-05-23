IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $459,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,950 shares in the company, valued at $21,732,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IRadimed Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,382. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $601.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.06. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

