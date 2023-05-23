iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF stock traded down C$0.19 on Tuesday, hitting C$27.93. 18,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,853. iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$24.76 and a 1-year high of C$29.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.99.

