iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,503 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,451,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16,381.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,405,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,372 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

