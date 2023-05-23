iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Purchased by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 4.1% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $338,853,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,770,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,334,000 after buying an additional 1,718,060 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 517,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 457,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter.

IXUS stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 551,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $63.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

