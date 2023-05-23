iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,807. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

