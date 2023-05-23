iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lessened by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,261 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $420.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

