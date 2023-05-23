iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Lessened by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 923,073 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

