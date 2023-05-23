iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 430,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 715,148 shares.The stock last traded at $66.04 and had previously closed at $66.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.