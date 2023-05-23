iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Increased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.82. 6,265,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,600,389. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

