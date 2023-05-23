iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,889,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,382,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,730,738. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

