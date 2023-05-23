iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,012 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 116% compared to the typical volume of 1,395 call options.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 890,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,931. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

