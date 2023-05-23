iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.09. The company had a trading volume of 249,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,772. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

