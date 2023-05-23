iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 56,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $95.11.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

