iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,636,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,187,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $152.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

