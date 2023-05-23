iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Reduced by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $153.01. The company had a trading volume of 92,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,890. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.