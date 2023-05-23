iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 33,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 368.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.72. 6,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,778. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.83.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.