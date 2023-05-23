iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIGet Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

IHI stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. 111,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,766. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

