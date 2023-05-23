Jason Park Sells 101,340 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CFO Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,431,146.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Jason Park sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $2,808,363.24.

On Friday, April 21st, Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. 13,009,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,140,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

