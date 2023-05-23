Jason Park Sells 200,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) CFO Jason Park sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 19th, Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,431,146.60.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $2,808,363.24.
  • On Friday, April 21st, Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12.

DraftKings Trading Down 3.8 %

DraftKings stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,009,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

