Jason Park Sells 200,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CFO Jason Park sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,431,146.60.

On Monday, May 8th, Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $2,808,363.24.

On Friday, April 21st, Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12.

DraftKings Trading Down 3.8 %

DraftKings stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,009,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

